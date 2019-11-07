Priyanka Gandhi slams govt on state of economy

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the BJP government over the state of the economy, saying those ruling the country are busy in themselves while people are suffering on every front.



देश में अर्थव्यवस्था की हालत एकदम पतली है। सेवा क्षेत्र औंधे मुँह गिर चुका है। रोजगार घट रहे हैं। शासन करने वाला अपने में ही मस्त है, जनता हर मोर्चे पर त्रस्त है।

— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 7, 2019

"The state of the economy in the country is bad. The service sector has fallen flat. Employment is decreasing. Those ruling are busy in themselves and the people are suffering on every front," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said while he held his "Howdy Mody" event in the US, the Americans have reduced HB1 visas for Indians seeking to work there.