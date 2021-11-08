MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Priyanka Gandhi slams demonetisation as 'disaster'

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on national television his government’s decision to ban all currency notes of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from midnight on the same day.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

On the fifth anniversary of demonetisation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday termed it a "disaster" and asked if the step has been successful, why hasn’t corruption ended and black money returned to the country.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on national television his government’s decision to ban all currency notes of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from midnight on the same day.

"If 'notebandi (demonetisation) was successful, why hasn’t corruption ended? Why hasn’t black money come back? Why hasn’t the economy gone cashless? Why hasn’t terrorism been hit? Why hasn’t price rise been reined in?” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag 'DemonetisationDisaster'.

The Congress has been alleging that demonetisation was not in the interest of people and had adverse effects on the economy, a charge the Modi government has dismissed repeatedly.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #demonetisation #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi
first published: Nov 8, 2021 11:25 am

