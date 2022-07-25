English
    Priyanka Gandhi slams Delhi govt over termination of Anganwadi workers

    The lives of 884 Anganwadi workers in Delhi turned upside down after they were abruptly terminated for staging over a month-long strike demanding a raise in honorarium and respectable working hours.

    PTI
    July 25, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday termed as "unjust" the Delhi government's move to terminate over 800 Anganwadi workers for staging a strike seeking a raise in honorarium, and demanded that they should be immediately reinstated.

    These workers comprising several single mothers were issued termination notice on March 14 against their 39-day demonstration. Attacking the AAP-led Delhi government, Gandhi said it had increased the honorarium of the MLAs a few days ago.

    "But, taking an unjust step, the government sacked more than 800 Anganwadi workers demanding a respectable honorarium. Asking for a good honorarium for hard work is not a crime," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet. These Anganwadi workers should be immediately reinstated, Gandhi demanded.
