you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi returns to India, meets Rahul

Party sources said Priyanka Gandhi would be present at a meeting of AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states, called in Delhi on Thursday evening to plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha election due by May.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday returned from abroad and met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his Tughlaq Road residence.

Party sources said Priyanka Gandhi would be present at a meeting of AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states, called in Delhi on Thursday evening to plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha election due by May.

Rahul Gandhi has also called a meeting of state chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders on Saturday in the national capital, to review preparedness for the general election.

Priyanka Gandhi is learnt to have also met other Congress leaders with whom she discussed the strategy for Uttar Pradesh-East, of which sha has been the general secretary.

Congress general secretary for UP-West Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present during Priyanka Gandhi's meeting with Congress leaders.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 08:26 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Rahul Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh

