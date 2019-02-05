App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 01:19 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi returns to India, all set for new role as UP East General Secretary

Priyanka’s entry into active politics was announced when she was on a personal visit abroad

Newly appointed General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh-East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has taken up the mantle for her new role soon after returning to India.

Priyanka’s entry into active politics was announced when she was on a personal visit abroad. The Gandhi scion returned to India on February 4 and met party chief and brother Rahul Gandhi the same day at his Tughlaq Road residence.

She also met other Congress leaders at Rahul’s residence and discussed the strategy for the forthcoming elections.

In the two-hour long meeting, Congress General Secretary for UP-West Jyotiraditya Scindia and UP Congress Committee President Raj Babbar were also present.

Priyanka will attend a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries and in-charges of various states in Delhi on February 7 to plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections due by April-May this year, party sources told news agency PTI.

Explained | Congress' move to appoint two general secretaries in Uttar Pradesh

She will also reportedly participate in another meeting of state chiefs and legislature party leaders of Congress on February 9.

The Congress is also working on Priyanka's Uttar Pradesh tour. According to party sources, schedule for 13 rallies was prepared. However, after Priyanka's entry, the party is reworking on its plan.

After being sidestepped by Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on January 23 announced two big names as general secretaries of the state.

The two replaced Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was appointed AICC general secretary for Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies)
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 01:19 pm

