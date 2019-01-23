App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia as general secretaries big boost to Congress poll prospects: Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday said appointments of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia as general secretaries will give a big boost to the party's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"This (Priyanka's appointment) was long overdue and was in offing for about six months. This will be a big boost for the party in a state as important as Uttar Pradesh," Nath told PTI in an interview.

Here to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Nath said the party cadre will get a strong message from her appointment and it underlines the importance of Uttar Pradesh for the party.

He also said Scindia's contribution will be key to the party's election preparations and he was sure that the young leader would do a wonderful job in his new role.

Congratulating the two leaders, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the party is fully geared to go into elections with a very strong level of optimism.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi appointed his sister Priyanka as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East and Scindia as general secretary for UP West.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 03:25 pm

