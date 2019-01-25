App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi joining Congress will help it fight 'fascist' forces better: Ashok Gehlot

“In politics, it is necessary to take the right decision at right time. Rahul Gandhi has taken a right decision. Young people from from all over the country have welcomed it," said Gehlot here, addressing an election rally for the Ramgarh assembly constituency where a bypoll is due on January 28.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With Priyanka Gandhi joining active politics, it would be easier for the Congress to fight "fascist powers" in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday. Her decision to join politics would also strengthen party president Rahul Gandhi's hands, he added.

"Priyanka Gandhi joining active will strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hands. The Congress will emerge stronger and it will be easy to fight fascist forces," he added.

"Priyanka Gandhi joining active will strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hands. The Congress will emerge stronger and it will be easy to fight fascist forces," he added.

The election for the Ramgarh assembly constituency had been postponed due to BSP candidate Laxman singh's death.

Gehlot also attacked the BJP for questioning the Congress' contribution to the development of the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi indulges in rhetoric," he said, adding the Congress gave democracy to the country.

"Had there been no democracy, who would have made Narendra Modi the prime minister?” he asked.

He said the BJP has got exposed after the Congress won elections in the country's cow belt states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The chief minister said the Congress' spell of winning elections has started and it would be in the interest of the country if the Congress forms governments at the Centre and other states.

Gehlot also highlighted various schemes launched by the new Congress government in Rajasthan, including pension for marginal and elderly farmers, free education for girls and schemes for employment to youths.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the country was demanding a change and it has started after the Congress formed government in three states, including Rajasthan.

He said Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would campaign in the country and talk about a new Rajasthan and a new India and the Congress would be able to form government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

In the recent state assembly election, the Congress had won 99 out of 199 seats, where elections had been held.

The BJP had won 73 seats, BSP six, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) three, CPI(M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each, while 13 had gone to independents.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #Congress #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

