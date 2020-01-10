App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, to meet activists held during CAA protests

During her about four-hour visit, Priyanka will be meeting anti-CAA protests, social activists and those held "illegally and lodged in jail by the Yogi Adityanath government," a Congress statement said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency on Friday and will be meeting activists held during protests against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC.

Among those, Priyanka will be meeting activist couple Ekta Shekar Singh and her husband Ravi Shekhar, Dalit worker Anup Shramik, BHU student Deepak and others.

She will meet also meet BHU students and representatives of civil society before leaving for Jaipur at 2 pm.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Varanasi

