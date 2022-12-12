 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Priyanka Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

The march, which resumed around 6 am from the Tejaji Maharaj Mandi at Babai, is being called a daylong Nari Shakti Pad Yatra on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi (left) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right) during Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image: Congress/Twitter)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and hundreds of women joined Rahul Gandhi as the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from the neighbouring Bundi district on Monday which is being observed as a day to spread the message of women empowerment.

The march, which resumed around 6 am from the Tejaji Maharaj Mandi at Babai, is being called a daylong Nari Shakti Pad Yatra on Monday.

A large number of women including party workers and women from surrounding areas joined Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and other yatris on the Kota-Lalsot Mega Highway as they marched from Babai to Pipalwada in Swaimadhopur district, where they will halt for a break.

Rahul Rao, a padyati who has been walking with the yatra right since the beginning on September 7, said, "The BJY on its 96th day began with the daylong Nari Shakti Pad Yatra at around 6 am from Tejaji Maharaj Temple at Babai village after prayers, singing of national anthem, national song and flag hoisting.

A large number of women stood on the roadside to greet the yatris and join the march, he further said.

Monday is the yatra's seventh day in Rajasthan. It is also its last day in Bundi district.