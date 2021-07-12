MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Priyanka Gandhi holds strategy meet with UP Congress leaders; party vows to hit streets against Yogi govt

With the Congress seeking to intensify organisational activities in the run up to the polls, Priyanka Gandhi held a virtual meeting with the party's advisory council to the general secretary and the working group on strategy and planning for the state.

PTI
July 12, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday brainstormed with senior Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh on the preparations for the next year's assembly polls, as the party resolved to hit the streets against the BJP government over issues such as unemployment, price rise and law and order.

With the Congress seeking to intensify organisational activities in the run up to the polls, Priyanka Gandhi held a virtual meeting with the party's advisory council to the general secretary and the working group on strategy and planning for the state.

They discussed the rising prices, the coronavirus situation, the recently held panchayat elections in the state and organisational training camps, sources said.

The Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh noted during the meeting that people are troubled by soaring inflation with prices of petrol, diesel, mustard oil, fruits and vegetables "sky high".

She also pointed out that though input costs of farmers had doubled, their income had come down.

Close

Related stories

Priyanka Gandhi also flagged the violence during the panchayat polls and alleged that BJP workers indulged in stone-pelting and firing.

The Congress leaders who participated in the meeting denounced the Yogi Adityanath dispensation, saying it had failed on all counts.

It was resolved at the meeting that the Congress will take the fight against the BJP government to the streets over issues such as rising prices, unemployment and the "jungle raj" prevailing in the state, the party sources said.

Congress' state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, senior party leaders Salman Khurshid, Rajiv Shukla, Pramod Tiwari and Rashid Alvi, among others, participated in the meeting.

The meeting comes a day after Priyanka Gandhi met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who the sources said is likely to play a key role in preparing the Congress organisation in Uttar Pradesh for the assembly polls with a focus on strategising and booth management.

Last week, Lallu had expressed confidence that his party has the capacity to fight the elections without aligning with either the SP or the BSP and form the next government on its own.

His remarks had come days after the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party ruled out forging any major alliances for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

In an interview with PTI, Lallu had also said the Congress would fight the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh next year under Priyanka Gandhi's "dekh-rekh (supervision)", and that under her leadership, the party would make a comeback in the state after over three decades.
PTI
Tags: #Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi
first published: Jul 12, 2021 02:36 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.