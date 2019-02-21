App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi has energised Congress 'troops': Salman Khurshid

Salman Khurshid said the immediate impact of Priyanka's entry into active politics is already being felt.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress has gone well beyond whatever it has done in the past to reach out to opposition parties and bring them together to take on BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, says senior party leader Salman Khurshid.

The former union minister also said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent entry into active politics has energised the Congress 'troops' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due by May and the party workers' enthusiasm is very high.

He said the time is running out for the Congress to seal seat-sharing pacts, but added the party had been working fairly tirelessly to conclude such talks within a specific time schedule.

"I think we have gone well beyond whatever we have done any time in the past, we are doing everything that's possible. There are some contradictions that are difficult to handle, so let's see what happens," Khurshid told PTI in an interview on February 20.

related news

Asked if there is still hope the Congress can go together with Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh for the polls -- the two parties had excluded the Rahul Gandhi-led oufit in seat-sharing deal --, he said his party is proceeding on the assumption that it has to be on its own.

"But I understand there is a whisper that... may be there will be rethinking in all the parties (BSP, SP and Congress) and there may be something possible. But frankly I have no firm indication of any such thing. We seem to be preparing to be on our own. But our President (Rahul Gandhi) has taken a fairly soft position, saying repeatedly that we are willing to cooperate and we will cooperate and our objectives are common (to defeat the BJP). Beyond that it's a bit difficult to say right now," he said.

Khurshid said the immediate impact of Priyanka's entry into active politics is already being felt. "The enthusiasm of the (Congress) worker is certainly very high".

"She has energised the troops as it were", he said on the party's new General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"We still have an election to fight and there is lot of hard work up ahead, and it's almost certain that her entry at this time will have a significant impact," Khurshid said.

On the perception in some quarters that Priyanka may overshadow her brother, he was dismissive.

"They work very well together; they have been working for sometime. They have a very, very important personal bond between them. I think the timing and the decision (of her entry into politics) just as much as hers as it was Rahul Gandhi's," Khurshid added.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.