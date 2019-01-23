Priyanka Gandhi enters active politics, appointed Congress General Secy for Uttar Pradesh East

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, finally marking the formal entry of former PM Rajiv Gandhi's daughter in politics.

The announcement was made by the Indian National Congress on January 23. Priyanka will take charge starting February.

While Priyanka has campaigned for Rahul and Sonia in their Lok Sabha constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, respectively, she has previously not held any key position in the Congress.

The general election is expected to be held in April-May. Congress has announced it would contest the election alone in Uttar Pradesh after it was left out of the alliance by Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) earlier this month.

Member of Parliament (MP) Jyotiraditya Scindia has been appointed the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (West) with immediate effect. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been appointed AICC General Secretary for Haryana.

KC Venugopal was named AICC General Secretary (Organisation) even as he will continue as the state in-charge for Karnataka.