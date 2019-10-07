App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi attacks UP govt for 'harassing' farmers over power bill dues

"The BJP government in UP has raised electricity rates and farmers are being harassed and put in jail over recovery of power bill dues. The incident involving Badaun farmer Brijlal ji is reprehensible," said Vadra in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly harassing farmers for recovering power bill arrears. She also demanded compensation to the next of kin of a Badaun farmer who allegedly died of the harassment over recovery of power bill dues.

"The BJP government in UP has raised electricity rates and farmers are being harassed and put in jail over recovery of power bill dues. The incident involving Badaun farmer Brijlal ji is reprehensible," said Vadra in a tweet.

"His family should also get compensation and no farmer should be harassed," she added.

Close
The Congress general secretary also attached a news report with her tweet that said a farmer of Badaun died after being put in jail for 11 days over recovery of power bill dues.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 08:27 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.