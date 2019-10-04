Priyanka Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Kashmir 'lockdown', says innocent children impacted most

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 4 attacked the Modi government over alleged lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir for the last two months, saying it has affected innocent children the most.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a media report on Twitter which claimed that children in Kashmir were away from schools and were disconnected from friends.

The about two months 'bandh' in Jammu & Kashmir has impacted innocent children the most, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Have you ever seen a government which talks about development but has kept children away from schools," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

What kind of message the BJP government is giving to the coming generation of Kashmir, she asked.