Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt on corruption in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of rampant corruption, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been ”looted” from the state.

She also expressed confidence about Congress coming to power after the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and taking the state on the path of development.

”What is most sad is the 40 per cent government commission that was there in the state looted you (public). They looted you without any shame,” Vadra said while targeting the ruling BJP in the state at a public meeting in T. Narasipura of the district here.

Seeking to highlight various scams, contractors’ dying by suicide, and the state contractors association even writing a letter to the Prime Minister alleging scams, she said, ”But there was no action, as many of those involved were associated with the BJP. You might have read about Rs 8 crore seized (by Lokayukta) from the son of an MLA. Instead of action, the MLA was allowed to carry out a parade.”