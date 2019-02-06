App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi assumes charge as AICC general secretary

Priyanka was appointed as general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh east on January 23 by her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 6 took charge as AICC general secretary and will helm the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh East. She assumed charge after dropping her husband Robert Vadra at the ED office. She then met party workers.

Priyanka was appointed as general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh east on January 23 by her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Her office is adjacent to the room of her brother at the party headquarters at Akbar Road here.

She will attend her first official meeting on February 7. Rahul has convened the meeting of all general secretaries and in-charges of various states to plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.