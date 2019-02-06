Priyanka Gandhi assumes charge as AICC general secretary

Priyanka was appointed as general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh east on January 23 by her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 6 took charge as AICC general secretary and will helm the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh East. She assumed charge after dropping her husband Robert Vadra at the ED office. She then met party workers.
Her office is adjacent to the room of her brother at the party headquarters at Akbar Road here.