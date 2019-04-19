App
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Priyanka Chaturvedi will join Shiv Sena today, confirms Sanjay Raut

On April 18, she resigned from all posts and primary membership of the Congress

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Image: File photo)
Former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi will join Shiv Sena on April 19, news agency ANI has reported citing confirmation from party leader Sanjay Raut.

Chaturvedi was miffed after the Congress reinstated some party workers in Uttar Pradesh who had threatened and misbehaved with her during a press conference in Mathura a few days ago. The party, which had suspended those workers, reinstated them on April 15.

Following this, on April 17, she went public and expressed her resentment against the Congress high command. She had tweeted: “Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia (Indian National Congress) over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate.”

On April 18, she resigned from all posts and primary membership of the party. “In the last few weeks, certain things have convinced me that my services are not valued in the organization and that I have reached the end of the road. At the same time I also feel that more time I spend in the organization will be at the cost of my own self-respect and dignity,” Chaturvedi mentioned in her resignation letter.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Shiv Sena

