Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena, says 'Congress let me down'

Former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Shiv Sena on April 19. She had resigned from all posts and primary membership of the party on April 18.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, she said, "I want to go back to my roots and work for the development of Mumbai. And that is why I joined the Shiv Sena. I want to the champion for women empowerment and for the youth, and there is no better platform than Shiv Sena to accomplish my goals."

She added, " I know my previous comments will be used against me and my ideology will be questioned, but I am satisfied with my decision. Being a Mumbaikar, I have always had an association with the Shiv Sena. There has been no change of heart."

Chaturvedi was miffed after the Congress reinstated some party workers in Uttar Pradesh who had threatened and misbehaved with her during a press conference in Mathura a few days ago. The party, which had suspended those workers, reinstated them on April 15.

Following this, on April 17, she went public and expressed her resentment against the Congress high command. She had tweeted: “Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia (Indian National Congress) over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate.”

“In the last few weeks, certain things have convinced me that my services are not valued in the organization and that I have reached the end of the road. At the same time I also feel that more time I spend in the organization will be at the cost of my own self-respect and dignity,” Chaturvedi mentioned in her resignation letter.