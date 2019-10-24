Priority to keep BJP out of power in Maharashtra: Congress spokesperson

As per trends available for 283 of the 288 Assembly seats in the state, the BJP was leading in 99, the Shiv Sena in 61, the NCP in 49, the Congress in 41 and Independents were ahead in 15 seats.
Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant on October 24 said his party's priority would be to keep the BJP "out of power" in Maharashtra.
As per trends available for 283 of the 288 Assembly seats in the state, the BJP was leading in 99, the Shiv Sena in 61, the NCP in 49, the Congress in 41 and Independents were ahead in 15 seats.
As counting of votes was underway, Sawant in a tweet said, "Congress' priority would be to keep BJP out of power."
However, Congress' campaign committee member Sanjay Lakhe Patil criticised Sawant over his tweet.
"This is political bankruptcy and foolishness. The Congress should stay away from such political suicide. Instead, the party should be a strong opposition force and win back the confidence of people," Lakhe Patil said in a post on his Facebook page.The Congress should hold the Fadnavis government "accountable" for the promises made during campaigning, he added.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .