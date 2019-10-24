App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 165
INC+ : 95

Need 50 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 36

Need 10 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priority to keep BJP out of power in Maharashtra: Congress spokesperson

As per trends available for 283 of the 288 Assembly seats in the state, the BJP was leading in 99, the Shiv Sena in 61, the NCP in 49, the Congress in 41 and Independents were ahead in 15 seats.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant on October 24 said his party's priority would be to keep the BJP "out of power" in Maharashtra.

As counting of votes was underway, Sawant in a tweet said, "Congress' priority would be to keep BJP out of power."

Close

However, Congress' campaign committee member Sanjay Lakhe Patil criticised Sawant over his tweet.

"This is political bankruptcy and foolishness. The Congress should stay away from such political suicide. Instead, the party should be a strong opposition force and win back the confidence of people," Lakhe Patil said in a post on his Facebook page.

The Congress should hold the Fadnavis government "accountable" for the promises made during campaigning, he added.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 12:15 pm

#Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

