you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Priority to finish ongoing infrastructure projects: BJP MPs from Mumbai on the road ahead

The winning candidates have also promised bettering commute through local trains in Mumbai.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning big these Lok Sabha elections and the BJP- Shiv Sena alliance making a clean sweep of the Mumbai region, what will be the areas that the public expects development in?

Improvements in infrastructure, local trains, housing and other issues are what BJP’s Gopal Shetty, the MP from Mumbai North and Manoj Kotak, MP of Mumbai North East are promising the people.

Watch this video by Tarun Sharma for more.
First Published on May 29, 2019 05:07 pm

tags #BJP-Shiv Sena #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #mumbai #Politics

