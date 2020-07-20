Prior permission required for investigation of offences under Section 3 of DSPE Act: Rajasthan government

Amid the political crisis in the state, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on July 20 said prior consent of the government will be "required to be taken on a case-to-case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences under section 3 of Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 by Delhi Special Police Establishment."

Section 3 of the DSPE Act states that the "Central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, specify the offences or classes of offences which are to be investigated by the Delhi Special Police Establishment."

The development comes amid the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into what it called "saga of illegalities and concocted lies."

"These are serious questions that we want to ask the Congress high command and Gehlot. Was phone tapping done? Assuming that you've tapped phones, was the standard operating procedure followed? Did the Congress government in Rajasthan use unconstitutional ways to save themselves when they found themselves cornered?" BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference.

The Congress had demanded the arrest of BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to the alleged conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government.

The Centre had on July 18 sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary on allegations of phone tapping.

The Rajasthan Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the two clips of conversations purportedly regarding a 'conspiracy' to topple the state government.