MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Puducherry on February 25

This would be the Prime Minister's second visit to the Union Territory since February 2018 when he participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville International township.

PTI
February 19, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a one-day visit to poll-bound Puducherry on February 25, the BJP''s Puducherry unit said on Friday. Modi will address a public meeting at AFT mill Thildal here during his visit, the party's Puducherry president V Saminathan, MLA, said, adding, other programmes were not finalised.

This would be the Prime Minister's second visit to the Union Territory since February 2018 when he participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville International township.

Modi''s visit comes at a time when the ruling Congress has lost its majority in the territorial assembly following resignations of two ministers and two MLAs and has been asked to prove its majority by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the House on February 22.

With Puducherry going to Assembly polls in the next couple of months, leaders of various political parties are visiting Puducherry to address public meetings. BJP president J P Nadda had addressed a public meeting here on January 31 while AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on February 17.
PTI
TAGS: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Feb 19, 2021 02:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.