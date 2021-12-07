Prime Minister Modi launches Rs 9,600 crore development projects in poll-bound UP's Gorakhpur

The pictures of Prime Minister Modi with his hand around the shoulders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media on Sunday (Image source: @myogiadityanath)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, considered the home turf of Yogi Adityanath who was Parliamentarian from the region before becoming chief minister of the politically-significant state in 2017.



The projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate today include a newly-built fertiliser plant of Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL), a state-of-the-art AIIMS Gorakhpur hospital, equipped with 300 beds and 14 operation theatres and a hi-tech lab at ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in BRD Medical College.

The visit is significant for Bharatiya Janata Party, which is eyeing a return to power in Uttar Pradesh in next year's assembly elections because in the 2017 assembly elections, the party had managed to win 115 seats from the region including Gorakhpur, Basti and Varanasi divisions in the eastern part of the state.

Though the elections will be held in five states next year, Uttar Pradesh is considered politically most significant for the BJP, for the 403 seats that it has and the subsequent implication it carries for the 2024 general election results.

In the last few weeks, the BJP government has been trying to make an infrastructural push through a series of announcements of developmental projects across the UP in the run-up to the polls.

On November 16, PM Modi inaugurated the 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Gorakhpur on December 6, said that the event will be a grand one considering the fact that PM Narendra Modi’s regime has been “historic” for the growth of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gorakhpur fertiliser plant, worth Rs 8,603 crore, will produce 12.7 lakh metric tons of neem-coated urea per year, according to a recent statement from Prime Minister’s office (PMO).

The project is expected to not only bring prosperity to farmers’ lives but also create 20,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for youths.

Lying shut for more than 30 years, Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, whose foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in July 2016, has been revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8600 crore, according to the statement.

“The Gorakhpur Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated Urea production. It will help prove to be of immense benefit for the farmers of the Purvanchal region and adjoining areas by meeting their demand for Urea fertilizer. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region,” it said.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the fully functional complex of AIIMS, Gorakhpur which has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore. The facilities at the AIIMS include a 750-bed hospital, Medical college, Nursing college, AYUSH Building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students etc.

“The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur. The Centre has been instrumental in tackling the challenge of Japanese encephalitis /Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in the region,” said the PMO statement.