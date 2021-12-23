Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi today to inaugurate Rs 870 Cr worth development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 13. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 22 development projects worth Rs 870 crore in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 23.

Among the projects, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the Banas Dairy Sankul at a UP State Industrial Development Authority food park. Spread over 30 acres of land, the proposed dairy will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crore, according to officials.

The project will be equipped to process five lakh litres of milk a day. It will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litre of milk per day, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers of the region by creating new opportunities for them,” the statement said.

This will be PM Modi’s second visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in ten days. He visited the holy city to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13.

The PM has visited his parliamentary constituency several times in the last few months, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled early next year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to return to power in the state under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi was in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on December 21 to participate in a programme where he transferred Rs 1,000 crore to the bank accounts of self-help groups to benefit around 16 lakh women.

READ: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates mayors' conference in Varanasi

The Prime Minister will also digitally transfer about Rs 35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy and lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar, the statement said.

The PM will also launch a Portal and Logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on the occasion.

Also, read: "New chapter of history being written," PM Narendra Modi at the launch of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi

“In another effort to reduce the land ownership issues at grassroot level, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ under the Swamitva scheme of Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, to over 20 Lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh,” said the statement.