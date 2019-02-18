Prime accused in TMC MLA murder case held

The prime accused in the Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case was arrested from West Midnapore district on February 18, police said. Abhijit Pundari was picked up from Radhamohanpur railway station, Superintendent of Police of Nadia district Rupesh Kumar said.

Biswas, the MLA of Krishnaganj, was shot dead in the evening of February 9 inside a Saraswati puja marquee at Phoolbari village in Nadia district, about 15 kilometres from the Bangladesh border.

With the arrest of Pundari, a total of five persons have been into custody in the case.

Police arrested Sujit Mondal and Kartik Mondal on the night of the murder.

Kalipada Mondal and Nirmal Ghosh were picked up from Hanskhali and Chakdaha areas of Nadia, respectively, on February 14.

BJP leader Mukul Roy was among those booked in connection with the killing of the MLA.

The Calcutta High Court had on February 13 directed the West Bengal police to not arrest Roy, who had quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP, till March 7 in connection with the murder case.