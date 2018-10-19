Previous govt was not serious about poverty alleviation: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the previous Congress-led government of not being serious about poverty alleviation and working only to promote the "name of a particular family".

Addressing an event at the famous temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district after offering prayers at the Saibaba temple, Modi said there was a need to defeat divisive forces for all inclusive development.

He sought to highlight the difference between his and the previous governments, saying the current dispensation was working "faster" for providing shelter to the poor.

"The previous (UPA) government built only 25 lakh houses for the poor in the last four years of its rule, while the present NDA government has created 1.25 crore houses in its four-year tenure," Modi said.

He reiterated his government's aim to ensure that all the homeless get shelter by 2022, when India celebrates 75 years of Independence.

Modi interacted with some beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) from different parts of Maharashtra through video-conferencing and also symbolically handed over keys of houses to some.

"In the last four years, the government has made serious efforts to provide proper houses to the poor living in shanties," Modi said.

"Efforts were made in the past too. But unfortunately, their sole objective was to promote the name of a particular family, instead of empowering the poor by providing shelter to them. Their aim was to create a vote-bank," he alleged, without naming anyone.

Modi said the previous government would take 18 months to build a house, while the NDA government was doing it in less than 12 months.

"Had the same (UPA) government been in power now, it would have taken 20 years to build these (1.25 crore) houses and you would have to wait 20 years to get the houses," he said attacking the previous Manmohan Singh-led government.

Besides reducing the time taken for constructing a house, the government has also increased its size as well as the monetary assistance from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh (for each house), the prime minister said.

"The beneficiaries are chosen in a transparent manner and the subsidy is directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries," he said.

"People and resources are the same, but since our government has a clean intention of welfare of the poor, the results are also faster," he said.

Modi also talked about the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' healthcare scheme (also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), saying that one lakh people were benefited within a month of its launch. The average claim made by each beneficiary was Rs 20,000, he added.

He said under Ayushman Bharat, 50 crore poor people would get free medical treatment up to Rs five lakh per year for serious ailments.

"Modern medical infrastructure is coming up in tier two and tier three cities and it is also an employment opportunity for the youth," he noted.

Observing that Maharashtra has reported deficient rainfall this year, Modi assured that the Centre would provide assistance to the state through the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.

The Prime Minister also lauded the state government's 'Jalyukt Shivar Yojana'- a water conservation scheme, saying that it helped 16,000 villages.

Modi said his government was focusing on development of tourism in places like Shirdi, Ajanta and Ellora (in Aurangabad district).

Noting that Maharashtra had produced social reformers who propagated social harmony, Modi called for the need to defeat divisive forces for all inclusive development.

Interacting with the PMAY beneficiaries from Nandurbar, Amravati, Solapur, Nagpur, Latur, Thane and Satara, Modi said the happiness on their faces gave him "immense joy" and energy to work harder.

Speaking to the beneficiaries mostly in Marathi, Modi said the PMAY was an effort to fight poverty and urged them to empower themselves and the next generation through education. The 'e-griha pravesh' of 40,000 PMAY beneficiaries was held.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that like in 2015, this year too the Centre will support the state's scarcity relief measures. "This year, the state has received only 77 per cent rainfall of the average rain," he said.

Before the event, Modi offered prayers at the Saibaba temple and took part in an event marking conclusion of the year-long Saibaba Mahasamadhi centenary programme organised by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust. According to devotees, Sai Baba took Mahasamadhi or left the mortal form on the day of Dussehra or Vijayadashami in 1918.

On the occasion, the PM also released a silver coin to commemorate Saibaba Mahasamadhi centenary year celebrations.

He also performed the ground breaking ceremony (bhumi pujan) for various projects worth Rs 485.54 crore. They include a 10 MW solar power system, anew "darshan" queue shelter worth Rs 112.41 crore and Sai Knowledge (Sai Srushti, planetarium and wax museum over 8.20 hectare costing Rs 166.39 crore).

In his message written in the visitors' book after offering prayers at the temple, Modi said, "I felt immense peace after 'darshan' of Saibaba. His message of faith and patience is one which inspires the entire humanity."

The PM said that in Shirdi, one gets to witness the spirit of equality of all religions and people from all faiths bow before Saibaba.

"I bow before Saibaba's feet with the wish that all devotees of Saibaba get his blessings and achieve happiness and peace," Modi wrote in Hindi.