Previous governments ignored villages as they weren't vote banks: PM Modi

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST

Addressing a public event in Rewa on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said previous governments ignored villages as they were not vote banks.

Addressing a public event in Rewa on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats.

"Earlier governments hesitated to spend money for villages as they were not vote bank in themselves. That is why they were ignored.

"Many political parties were running their 'shops' by dividing village folks," Modi said.