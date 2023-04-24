English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Previous governments ignored villages as they weren't vote banks: PM Modi

    Addressing a public event in Rewa on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats.

    PTI
    April 24, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
    Previous governments ignored villages as they weren't vote banks: PM Modi

    Previous governments ignored villages as they weren't vote banks: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said previous governments ignored villages as they were not vote banks.

    Addressing a public event in Rewa on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats.

    "Earlier governments hesitated to spend money for villages as they were not vote bank in themselves. That is why they were ignored.

    "Many political parties were running their 'shops' by dividing village folks," Modi said.

    The BJP has ended this injustice meted out to villages and opened our treasury chest for their development, he said.

    The PM said his government has opened bank accounts of over 40 crore people in villages under Jan Dhan scheme.

    At the event, Modi also laid foundation stones for various railway projects in Madhya Pradesh.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #village
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 02:14 pm