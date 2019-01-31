App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 04:59 PM IST

President's address a summary of 'lame' excuses for non performance: Congress

Presenting a virtual report card of the Modi government's tenure, President Kovind, in his address to the joint sitting of Parliament, highlighted its various development works and commitment to social justice.

The Congress on January 31 described President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament as "a summary of lame excuses for non performance" and alleged that the government is seeking to lend credibility to "false promises" through it.

Presenting a virtual report card of the Modi government's tenure, President Kovind, in his address to the joint sitting of Parliament, highlighted its various development works and commitment to social justice.

He asserted that the government has worked to build a "New India" after assuming power in 2014 when the nation was passing through "uncertain times".

"The government's account of five years was given in the President's speech in Parliament. It is unfortunate that the government, through the president, tried to create credibility for its false promises," Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said at a press conference.

"Where is the growth. Which India are they talking about where everything has been achieved. In the real india, the opposite has happened," he said.

Sharma said the Congress condemns the "penchant of this government to make false claims and insult the intelligence of the people who were promised Achche Din, but have been dished out this in return by an insensitive government".

Attacking the government over the president's address, which reflects the government's view, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said: "The final president's address of this government should have been a report card of their achievements, instead it is a summary of lame excuses for non performance and unrealistic promises."
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 04:49 pm

