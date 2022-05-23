Presidential Polls or 2024 general elections? What is behind KCR’s meetings with Opposition leaders

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hosted his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao for lunch on May 22 at his residence in Delhi. The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including the current political situation in the country, according to the sources.

The meeting between the heads of the two regional parties —Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) — assumes significance as it comes in the wake of developing political equations ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This also comes ahead of presidential polls scheduled in July. The Opposition is yet to announce a joint candidate for the presidential election and the regional parties play a key role in Opposition’s contest against the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s five-year term ends on July 25. The Opposition parties have indicated their intention to put up joint candidates for both the presidential and vice-presidential elections.

READ : Explained: How is the President of India elected?

K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, is on a national tour in which he is meeting like-minded regional political leaders. Before meeting Kejriwal, the TRS chief also met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi.

KCR will meet former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on May 26. Later in the month, he is scheduled to meet Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He will also meet Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and state’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav besides reaching out to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. He has already met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four out of the five states which went to polls in February- March. Still, it may not have the numbers to get the NDA’s candidate as the next President of India.

The NDA is at least 1.2 percentage points away from the 50 percent vote share it requires for its candidate to win the presidential poll, according to a report in the Print. So, BJP is taking no chances in ensuring its nominee gets elected. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan was in Patna earlier this month to meet Nitish Kumar. BJP’s ties with NDA ally, JDU, have been under strain in recent months. Kumar has supported the Opposition’s presidential candidate in the past.

Also, read | | Third Front | Alternative political combination and its challenges

While the alliance is yet to name its nominee, the ministers will meet chief ministers of states ruled by parties, not part of NDA, such as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress (YSRCP).

KCR is, however, not scheduled to meet Congress leaders or YSRCP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Some reports said that KCR is aiming at cobbling up a third front against the BJP ahead of 2024 general elections. In March, he had camped in Delhi to garner support for his idea of a third front. A similar idea of third front was mooted in 2018 ahead of 2019 general elections