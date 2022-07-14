 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Presidential polls: NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu to meet MPs, MLAs in Mumbai today

Moneycontrol News
Jul 14, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

The meeting is scheduled at a suburban hotel, before which a luncheon has been organised with the parliamentarians and legislators, sources said.

File image of Draupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

The National Democratic Alliance's presidential election nominee Droupadi Murmu will meet the ruling alliance MPs and MLAs here on Thursday as part of the campaign to seek support for her candidature.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will welcome Murmu on her arrival at the airport in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced his party's support for Murmu for the July 18 presidential election. But, it is not known if she will meet Thackeray here.

The Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha against Murmu in the presidential election. Murmu had earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand.

If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional office. Murmu had earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand.

(With PTI inputs)

