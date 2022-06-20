English
    Presidential poll: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee to attend Opposition meet convened by Sharad Pawar

    PTI
    June 20, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
    File image

    A senior Trinamool Congress functionary Monday said its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to represent the party at the opposition meeting convened by NCP chief Sharad Pawar on June 21 over the upcoming presidential poll.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to participate in the meeting due to prior engagements.

    "The CM has asked Abhishek Banerjee to be present at the meeting. He was also there with Mamata Banerjee at the last opposition meeting on June 15," the TMC functionary said.

    During the June meeting called by Banerjee in Delhi to formulate a strategy for the upcoming presidential poll, it was decided that a common candidate, who will "uphold the democratic ethos of the country", will be chosen as the opposition nominee.

    As many as 17 parties attended the meeting. Leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, RJD and the Left were present at the meeting called by the TMC supremo, while the AAP, SAD, AIMIM, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Odisha's ruling BJD skipped it.

    The presidential election is conducted indirectly through an electoral college consisting of members of Parliament, and the legislative assemblies of states and Union territories.

    In the electoral college of around 10.86 lakh votes, the BJP-led alliance is estimated to have more than 48 per cent share, and is hopeful that non-aligned regional parties will support it.
    #Abhishek Banerjee #India #NCP #Politics #Presidential poll #Sharad Pawar #TMC
    Jun 20, 2022 12:26 pm
