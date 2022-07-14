English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Presidential poll: NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in Goa, to meet BJP MLAs and MPs

    Union minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade received Murmu at the Dabolim airport, located about 35 km from Panaji.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    File image of Draupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    File image of Draupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    Droupadi Murmu, the presidential election nominee of the National Democratic Alliance, in Goa on Thursday to meet MLAs and MPs of the BJP and its supporting parties as part of the poll campaign.

    Union minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade received Murmu at the Dabolim airport, located about 35 km from Panaji.

    Murmu will meet the MLAs and MPs at a hotel in the state capital Panaji to seek support for her candidature in the July 18 presidential election. The BJP and its allies have 25 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

    Goa parliamentarians Naik and Tendulkar are supporting Murmu. The Opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu.

    Murmu, who hails from a tribal community, had earlier served as the governor of Jharkhand.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Droupadi Murmu #Goa #India #NDA #Politics #presidential polls
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 11:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.