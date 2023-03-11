 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

President Xi's close confidant Li Qiang named as China's new Premier to revive struggling economy

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Beijing, Mar 11 China's parliament on Saturday confirmed President Xi JinpingÂs trusted ally Li Qiang as the new Premier to revive the world's second-la.

China's parliament on Saturday confirmed President Xi Jinping's trusted ally Li Qiang as the new Premier to revive the world's second-largest economy hit by three years of 'zero-Covid' restrictions and worsening relations with the West.

Li Qiang, 63, succeeds Li Keqiang, 67, who held the post for the last 10 years.

The annual session of the National Peoples Congress (NPC), a largely ceremonial body which routinely passes the proposals of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), approved Li Qiangs candidature after his name was proposed by Xi himself.

However, his election unlike that of Xi was not unanimous.