President Ramnath Kovind to visit Tajikistan from Oct 7-9

President Ram Nath Kovind will Sunday embark on a three-day visit to Tajikistan during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of the country to strengthen India's ties with the Central Asian country.

During his visit from October 7-9, he will meet his Tajik counterpart Emamoli Rahmon, Speaker of Parliament Shukurjon Zuhurov, and Speaker of the Lower House (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of Parliament. Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda will also call on the president, the Ministry of External Affairs said Saturday.

Kovind will also visit the Tajik National University where he will deliver an address on 'Countering Radicalization: Challenges in Modern Societies'.

He will address the members of the Indian diaspora in Tajikistan during his three-day visit.

The president will also pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore by visiting their memorials in Dushanbe and will offer floral tributes.

All areas of bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation are expected to be discussed during Kovind's visit to Tajikistan, the MEA said.

Given the close relationship between the two countries, the visit is expected to lead to further strengthening of the Indo-Tajik bilateral relations, it said.

This will be the first visit of Kovind to Central Asia.

Minister of State for Defence Shubhash Bhamre and Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Manhas will also be part of the president's official delegation.