Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

President Ramnath Kovind lauds govt's campaigns to promote health and education for women

Referring to other initiatives, Kovind said the Centre's 'safe motherhood campaign' was aimed at providing free health services to pregnant women

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ramnath Kovind Saturday lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's awareness campaign to promote health and education for women and girls.

While inaugurating an international workshop of the Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists Society of India (FOGSI), organised at the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical (GSVM) college, President Kovind said even though daughters faced more restrictions than sons, they were surging ahead in many areas.

Kovind said some people in our country were unable to understand the importance of daughters.

Speaking about the Centre's initiatives for women, he said, "I am happy that the central government's schemes like 'beti bachao, beti padhao', 'sukanya samriddhi' and 'kishori yojna' etc., are changing the mindset of countrymen." He added that there has been an improvement in the sex ratio.

Referring to other initiatives, Kovind said the Centre's 'safe motherhood campaign' was aimed at providing free health services to pregnant women.

He said under the Maternity Benefit Act of April 2017, maternity leave was increased from 90 days to 182 days. This is a powerful example of women welfare and empowerment, he added.

The President also addressed a seminar organised by the Talent Development Council, Kanpur, where he unveiled a statue of late freedom fighter Shri Shyamlal Parshad.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #India #Politics

