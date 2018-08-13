App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on August 14

The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on August 14 on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day, a statement issued today by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English will be followed by broadcast in regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said.

"The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8:00 pm onwards on its respective regional networks," it said.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 07:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #President #Ram Nath Kovind

