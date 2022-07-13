English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:2 hrs to go for Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    President polls: NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in Goa on July 14

    Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Panaji on Thursday morning, BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade said on Wednesday.

    PTI
    July 13, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
    File image of Draupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    File image of Draupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will meet MLAs and MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Thursday, a party leader said.

    Murmu will arrive in Panaji on Thursday morning, BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade said on Wednesday.

    "She will meet MLAs and MPs of the BJP and its supporting parties seeking their support for her candidature," he said.

    The BJP has 20 MLAs in the 40-member House. Out of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa, BJP holds the North Goa seat. The saffron party has one MP from the coastal state in Rajya Sabha. Out of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa, BJP holds the North Goa seat.

    Sources said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) with its two MLAs and three Independents will support Murmu's candidature. The Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha against Murmu in the Presidential elections scheduled on July 18.
    PTI
    Tags: #Droupadi Murmu #Goa #India #Politics
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 02:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.