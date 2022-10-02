English
    President Droupadi Murmu on two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday

    This will be her first visit to Gujarat as the President of India, the statement issued on Sunday said.

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu

    President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat beginning Monday, according to a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be her first visit to Gujarat as the President of India, the statement issued on Sunday said.

    Murmu will commence her engagement by visiting Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday, it said. Later in the day, she will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply and port development at GMERS, Gandhinagar, the statement said.

    In the evening, she will attend a civic reception hosted by the government of Gujarat in her honour in Gandhinagar, it added. On October 4, the president will launch 'herStart' -- a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs -- and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and tribal development at Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, the statement said.
    PTI
