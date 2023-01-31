English
    President Droupadi Murmu addresses joint sitting of two Houses in Parliament

    This will be President Murmu's first address to the joint sitting of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members after assuming office last July.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu reached Parliament House on Monday morning in a ceremonial procession and addresses the joint sitting of the two Houses ahead of the Budget Session.

    This is President Murmu's first address to the joint sitting of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members after assuming office last July.

    Soon after taking oath, she delivered an acceptance speech in the Central Hall of Parliament.

    According to convention, the president addresses members of the two Houses in Central Hall at the beginning of the year's first Parliament session.