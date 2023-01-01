 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Preparations on for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in UP

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Former state minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who arrived in Baghpat to oversee the preparations of the yatra, said leaders of various political parties have been invited to join the march.

(PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI12_24_2022_000295A) (PTI)

Preparations are afoot for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh, an event Congress leaders hope will galvanize the party's workers and make the masses aware of the "misrule" of the BJP government at the Centre.

According to Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, the march will enter the state on January 3 and cover a distance of 120 kilometres before crossing over to Haryana on January 5.

AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh recently said that the yatra, which is currently on a winter break, will resume from the Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad around noon.

It will make a night halt in Mavikala village in Baghpat. The yatra will pass through Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on January 4 and enter Haryana though Sanauli in Panipat in the evening of January 5, the party leaders said.

Congress members are working overtime for the success of the yatra, which they hope would make the masses aware about the "misrule" of the BJP government in Delhi and also infuse fresh energy in the party's workers, they said.

The party's Baghpat district unit president Yunus Chowdhary said the yatris will be received at the Dundahera checkpost and the march will halt for the night at Mavikala village on January 3 where Rahul Gandhi will stay at a farm house.