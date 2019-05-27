App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as new Sikkim CM on May 27

The 51-year-old Golay will be administered the oath of office by Governor Ganga Prasad at a function at Paljor Stadium at 10 am on May 27.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, will take oath as the new chief minister of Sikkim on May 27, a Raj Bhavan source said on May 26.

The 51-year-old Golay will be administered the oath of office by Governor Ganga Prasad at a function at Paljor Stadium at 10 am on May 27, the source said.

Some ministers are likely to be sworn in along with Golay, who was elected as the leader of the SKM legislature party on May 25 night.

The SKM supremo, accompanied by the 17 newly-elected legislators of his party, on May 25 had called on the Governor and staked claim to form the next government in Sikkim.

Prasad had reportedly told the SKM delegation to wait for his decision as he sought legal opinion on the matter as Golay had been convicted to a year's imprisonment in a corruption case in 2016 and had served the prison term, sources said.

After getting the legal opinion, the Governor invited Golay to form the next government, the Raj Bhavan source added.

The SKM, founded in 2013, won a slender majority in the 32-member Sikkim legislative assembly by bagging 17 seats against 15 won by the SDF.

Golay did not contest the assembly polls to devote all his time to campaign for his party.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Rangoli Chandel alleges that Karan Johar makes people sleep with each ...

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally gets a release date, will hit before ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Is Karan Johar dating international fashion designer Prabal Gurung?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark romance on their one year dating ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

Europe-Wide Vote Fragments Centre as Far Right, Pro-environment Greens ...

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV Spec Comparis ...

Aladdin Flies High at the Box Office With an Estimated Earning of $105 ...

Lewis Hamilton Wins Monaco Grand Prix in the Spirit of Niki Lauda

A Champion Speaks | 1987 World Cup Win Gave Us Belief to Do Well in Te ...

A Champion Speaks | Ranatunga Recollects Reception at Home After World ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Senior Citizen Axes Wife to Death After Fight Over Dancing With Anothe ...

No Voting Rights, Govt Jobs for 3rd Child: Ramdev’s Solution to Popu ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Record number of women set to enter parliament

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat opening for the Indian ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 27: Manpasand Beverages, NIIT Tech, ...

Uncertainty over volatility index levels have dropped by almost half a ...

FPIs pull out Rs 4,375 crore in May so far

Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad thanks people for 'record-breaking' mandate ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Donald Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor ...

Black money issue: Switzerland steps up process to share information o ...

Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally talks about the making of the film ...

French Open 2019: How Angelique Kerber was ousted by 18-year-old Anast ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

Remembering Ramkinkar Baij, the legendary sculptor who laughed at crit ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.