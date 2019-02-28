App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pre-emptive strike will help BJP win 22 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka: Yeddyurappa

"The atmosphere....day by day the wind is increasingly blowing in favour of BJP. Yesterday's action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls," Yeddyurappa said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa said India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.



Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, he said "It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka)." India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

India's action comes close on the heels of the Pulwama incident in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror strikes in decades in Jammu and Kashmir. Currently, BJP holds 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Congress 10 and JD(S) 2.

The ruling alliance Congress and JD(S), who have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls together have begin discussions about seat sharing. Sharing of seats is expected to be a litmus test forboth parties with JD(S) demanding for 10-12 seats, while Congress has maintained that seat sharing will be based on merit..
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 09:45 am

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Yeddyurappa

