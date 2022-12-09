 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

Deciding on the chief ministerial face who can bind the party going forward is the immediate challenge for the Congress.

With the Congress emerging victorious in Himachal Pradesh, state party president Pratibha Singh is considered a key frontrunner for the chief minister's post, closely followed by former party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and outgoing CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

The newly-elected MLAs would meet soon to decide on their leader.

Though Pratibha Singh did not contest the assembly election and is not an MLA, she had campaigned extensively across the state. Singh is presently the Mandi MP after she won in the bye-election from outgoing chief minister Jairam Thakur's home district.

She also carries the legacy of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who steered the Congress in the state for over four decades.

Singh, party sources claimed, has the support of a majority of MLAs who have owed their allegiance to Virbhadra Singh who remained the Congress' undisputed leader in the hill state for long.