Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal chief minister

Three-time MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh after the Congress high command cleared his name for the top job, sources said on December 10, two days after the party won the assembly elections in the hill state.

The 58-year-old leader’s path to the chief minister’s position was cleared after reports emerged that Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh was out of the race, sources said.

A day earlier, supporters of Singh, who is the wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, gathered outside the Himachal Congress headquarters in Shimla, demanding she be made the chief minister. The development didn’t seem to have gone down well with the party leadership.

She, too, staked her claim, saying the elections were fought and won in the name of Virbhadra Singh and the family couldn’t be ignored.

Suku, a former state Congress president, was the party’s election committee chief. The Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member assembly when the results were declared on December 8. The ruling BJP finished second with 25 and independents were elected to three seats.

There were reports of a power struggle in the state unit over the CM position.

It was decided at a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Congress legislature party that the chief minister would be picked by the party high command, India Today reported quoting party leaders. Also read: With only two wins in assembly polls, 'Royals' losing their charm in Himachal Pradesh According to news agency ANI, Sukhu, outgoing Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri and Rajinder Rana were in the race for the top slot. Earlier, Sukhu told media was “not a CM candidate” but a “disciplined soldier and worker of the Congress party and an MLA. Party high command's decision will be final”. Pratibha Singh, who represents Mandi in the Lok Sabha, didn’t contest the assembly election but her son, Vikramaditya Singh, was elected from the Shimla Rural seat. (with agency inputs)

Moneycontrol News

