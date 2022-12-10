 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal chief minister

Dec 10, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Three-time MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh after the Congress high command cleared his name for the top job, sources said on December 10, two days after the party won the assembly elections in the hill state.

The 58-year-old leader’s path to the chief minister’s position was cleared after reports emerged that Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh was out of the race, sources said.

A day earlier, supporters of Singh, who is the wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, gathered outside the Himachal Congress headquarters in Shimla, demanding she be made the chief minister. The development didn’t seem to have gone down well with the party leadership.

She, too, staked her claim, saying the elections were fought and won in the name of Virbhadra Singh and the family couldn’t be ignored.

Suku, a former state Congress president, was the party’s election committee chief. The Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member assembly when the results were declared on December 8. The ruling BJP finished second with 25 and independents were elected to three seats.

There were reports of a power struggle in the state unit over the CM position.