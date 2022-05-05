Prashant Kishor says no political party for now, announces 3,000 km padyatra from October 2

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on May 5 said there will be no launch of a political party in Bihar as of now but in case a need arises its shape will be decided after meeting people during August-September.

The strategist also announced that in the next 3-4 months, "I'll meet many eminent persons of Bihar who can help build idea of ‘Jan Suraaj’ (good governance) and make them part of it. I'll embark on 3000 km 'Padyatra' across Bihar from October 2, Gandhi Ashram, West Champaran."

Kishor added: "Congress needs to decide how they want to function further, not me. They took whatever decision they deemed important and so did I. Congress doesn't need any Prashant Kishor, the party has even more capable people. They know what they have to do."

Earlier, Kishor said he would turning to the ‘real masters’ who are the people to better understand issues in his next move that would begin from his home state Bihar.

Kishor’s 'real masters' tweet came a week after he declined a Congress offer to come on board as a member of a committee that would work on the 2024 general elections.

Kishor has declined the Congress' offer to join the party's "empowered action group" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying that the party needs a "leadership" more than him.





