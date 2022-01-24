MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Prashant Kishor says Congress needs 'revamp' to defeat BJP, current leadership 'sceptical' about him

According to Kishor, Congress is vital for the Opposition bloc to pose a formidable challenge to the BJP. But the party, "under the current leadership", may fall short of fulfilling its role, he suggested.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who has sounded critical of the Congress leadership since the talks between the two sides of a formal alignment derailed last year, on January 24 said the grand old party needs a "revamp" to defeat the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kishor, while speaking to a news channel, said he was involved in discussions with the Congress since 2019. The talks gained pace following the West Bengal assembly elections last year, when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) - whose poll strategy was designed by him - succeeded in defeating the BJP.

For nearly five months, between May and September, Kishor said he was speaking to the Congress leadership - an apparent reference to party chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - over a potential tie-up. The aim was not to help the party in a specific election, but to "reboot" the Congress on a national stage, he told NDTV.

The discussions could not yield results as both sides had to take a "leap of faith", Kishor said, adding that the Congress leadership was sceptical about him due to his past political leanings. He had, notably, designed the then prime ministerial aspirant Narendra Modi's campaign in 2013-14, which led the BJP to its first-ever single majority victory in the Lok Sabha.

"To be fair to the Congress leadership, because of my background, they are not wrong in being sceptical about whether I will be 100 percent loyal to them," he said.

Close

Related stories

According to Kishor, Congress is vital for the Opposition bloc to pose a formidable challenge to the BJP. But the party, "under the current leadership", may fall short of fulfilling its role, he suggested. "Congress needs a revamp to defeat the BJP," he told the news channel.

Kishor, during his last stint as a political consultant with the Congress, advised the party on its campaign in the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections of 2017. In UP, the party was reduced to seven seats. In Punjab, however, the Congress, then led by Captain Amarinder Singh, had stormed to power with a three-fourth majority victory.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BJP #Congress #Prashant Kishor #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi #Trinamool Congress (TMC)
first published: Jan 24, 2022 11:14 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.