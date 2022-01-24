Prashant Kishor says Congress needs 'revamp' to defeat BJP, current leadership 'sceptical' about him

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who has sounded critical of the Congress leadership since the talks between the two sides of a formal alignment derailed last year, on January 24 said the grand old party needs a "revamp" to defeat the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kishor, while speaking to a news channel, said he was involved in discussions with the Congress since 2019. The talks gained pace following the West Bengal assembly elections last year, when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) - whose poll strategy was designed by him - succeeded in defeating the BJP.

For nearly five months, between May and September, Kishor said he was speaking to the Congress leadership - an apparent reference to party chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - over a potential tie-up. The aim was not to help the party in a specific election, but to "reboot" the Congress on a national stage, he told NDTV.

The discussions could not yield results as both sides had to take a "leap of faith", Kishor said, adding that the Congress leadership was sceptical about him due to his past political leanings. He had, notably, designed the then prime ministerial aspirant Narendra Modi's campaign in 2013-14, which led the BJP to its first-ever single majority victory in the Lok Sabha.

"To be fair to the Congress leadership, because of my background, they are not wrong in being sceptical about whether I will be 100 percent loyal to them," he said.

According to Kishor, Congress is vital for the Opposition bloc to pose a formidable challenge to the BJP. But the party, "under the current leadership", may fall short of fulfilling its role, he suggested. "Congress needs a revamp to defeat the BJP," he told the news channel.

Kishor, during his last stint as a political consultant with the Congress, advised the party on its campaign in the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections of 2017. In UP, the party was reduced to seven seats. In Punjab, however, the Congress, then led by Captain Amarinder Singh, had stormed to power with a three-fourth majority victory.