App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Prashant Kishor dares Lalu Prasad to disclose what transpired during their talks

Prashant Kishor dared the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo to sit with him before the media and tell everybody what transpired during their meeting and who offered what.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor dared RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on April 13 to tell the media what transpired during their talks, a day after former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi claimed that Kishor had met her husband with the proposal to merge the JD(U) and the RJD.

Kishor, who is the national vice-president of the Janata Dal (United), also came down heavily on Prasad for making "false claims" and tweeted saying "those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth".

He dared the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo to sit with him before the media and tell everybody what transpired during their meeting and who offered what.

"Whenever @laluprasadrjd ji wants, he should sit with me before the media as it would let everybody know what transpired between me and him and who gave an offer to whom," Kishor said in a tweet.

related news

Rabri Devi on April 12 claimed that Kishor had met her husband Lalu Prasad with the proposal that the RJD and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) merge and the new entity thus formed declare its "prime ministerial candidate" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

If Kishor denies having met Prasad with such a proposal, he is speaking a "blatant lie", she said.

"I got infuriated and asked him to go away as I had no trust left in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following his betrayal," the RJD national vice-president, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, told a regional news channel here.

Kumar had in 2017 walked out of the Grand Alliance, which was formed upon his party's partnership with the RJD and the Congress, and had re-joined the BJP-led NDA.

Kishor had earlier termed as "bogus" the claim of Prasad in his recently published autobiography that Kumar wanted to return to the Grand Alliance, for which he had sent Kishor as his emissary to the RJD supremo.

Kishor had worked with both Kumar and Prasad as a strategist during the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. He formally joined the JD(U) in September last year.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 11:27 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday’s debut was Chunky Panday's ‘ ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Mahesh Babu to wrap up Maharshi’s dubbing this week and scoot off on ...

Rana Ranbir shares details about his character In Manje Bistre 2

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Exclusive: Jhanvi Kapoor's fitness trainer reveals how the fit actress ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur tur ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

Turned Away from Kullu Crematorium, Dalit Family Cremates Kin in Jungl ...

As World's Happiest People Go to Polls Tomorrow, Five Things to Know A ...

Woman Wears 4Kg Clothing to Avoid Paying Extra Baggage Fees at Airport

Sudan's Military Head Resigns Day After Swearing in, Army Rules Out Co ...

OnePlus Not Making Foldable Phone, Working on TV and Automotive Tech I ...

Vietnam Woman Accused of Kim Jong Un's Brother's Murder to Walk Free o ...

Delhi Metro Services on Blue Line Briefly Disrupted After Man Jumps on ...

Gwalior Boy Kartik Aaryan to Become the Face of Madhya Pradesh to Prom ...

Brie Larson Wonders Why 'Captain Marvel' Making USD 1 billion Was 'Har ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Forced to choose between communalists and criminals as their netas, Bi ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Talk of 'porn jihad' on Twitter shows how fear of the 'sexy other' is ...

Madhuraraja movie review: Mammootty and a bunch of beasts make it work ...

Pakistan market suicide bombing: 18 killed, 48 injured in attack aimed ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.