Pranab Mukherjee's memoir: Son says stop publishing; daughter says don't

The book slated for publication in January next year is part four of Pranab Mukherjee’s memoirs which first came out in 2014, when he was the President of India.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 05:34 PM IST
Pranab Mukherjee | | Former Indian President, who had recently undergone a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain, took his last breath on August 31. The 84-year-old was admitted to the military hospital around noon on August 10, and had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery. His condition had remained critical a day after he underwent a brain surgery. (Image: Twitter @CNBCTV18)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee and daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee engaged in a Twitter spat over the publication of final volume of their father’s memoirs ‘The Presidential Years’.

While Abhijit has demanded that the publication of the last volume be stopped till he gives his approval, Sharmistha, his sister, urged him to not “create unnecessary hurdles” in the publication. Both of them are Congress leaders.

In a series of tweets on December 15, Abhijit, the former Lok Sabha MP, said that the excerpts that were released were “motivated” and that the former president would not have approved them.

“Since my father is no more, I being his son want to go through the contents of the final copy of the book before its publication as I believe, had my father been alive today, he too would have done the same,” Mukherjee said in another tweet,

The publisher Rupa Books had released excerpts of the book on Friday. The former President has blamed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the party’s devastating loss in the 2014 general elections.

"Though I don't subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party's leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr Singh's prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs," the former President who died in August this year wrote, according to excerpts from the book released by Rupa, news agency PTI reported.

“I, daughter of the author of the memoir ‘The Presidential Years’, request my brother not to create any unnecessary hurdles in publication of the last book written by our father. He completed the manuscript before he fell sick,” Sharmistha tweeted in response.

The book slated for publication in January next year is part four of Pranab Mukherjee’s memoirs which first came out in 2014, when he was the President of India.

“The final draft contains my dads’ handwritten notes and comments that have been strictly adhered to. The views expressed by him are his own & no one should try to stop it from being published for any cheap publicity. That would be the greatest disservice to our departed father,” she said.

She also called his brother out for the title error in his post.
TAGS: #Congress #Congress President Sonia Gandhi #Former President pranab mukherjee #Pranab Mukherjee's memoir
first published: Dec 15, 2020 05:34 pm

