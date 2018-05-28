Pranab Mukherjee to address 600 RSS workers in Nagpur

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee will address members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at its Nagpur headquarters on June 7, The Indian Express has reported.

An RSS official told the paper that the organization had invited Mukherjee to address RSS workers in Nagpur for the third year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV). He said the former President had accepted the invitation and will be addressing around 600 RSS workers on the occasion. The office of Pranab Mukerjee has not released any statement yet confirming the same.

RSS leader Rakesh Sinha said Pranab Mujherjee’s acceptance of the invitation is a message to the country that “adversaries are not enemies” as far as dialogue on vital issues is concerned. He added that this could answer a lot of questions being raised against the RSS for their Hindutva ideology.

Pranab Mukherjee has been a Congress member for more than two decades and has worked closely with Indira Gandhi as well as Rajiv Gandhi. The party veteran demitted the office of the President of India in July last year and was replaced by BJP’s Ram Nath Kovind.