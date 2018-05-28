App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 28, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pranab Mukherjee to address 600 RSS workers in Nagpur

Pranab Mukherjee has been a Congress member for more than two decades and has worked closely with Indira Gandhi as well as Rajiv Gandhi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee will address members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at its Nagpur headquarters on June 7, The Indian Express has reported.

An RSS official told the paper that the organization had invited Mukherjee to address RSS workers in Nagpur for the third year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV). He said the former President had accepted the invitation and will be addressing around 600 RSS workers on the occasion. The office of Pranab Mukerjee has not released any statement yet confirming the same.

RSS leader Rakesh Sinha said Pranab Mujherjee’s acceptance of the invitation is a message to the country that “adversaries are not enemies” as far as dialogue on vital issues is concerned. He added that this could answer a lot of questions being raised against the RSS for their Hindutva ideology.

Pranab Mukherjee has been a Congress member for more than two decades and has worked closely with Indira Gandhi as well as Rajiv Gandhi. The party veteran demitted the office of the President of India in July last year and was replaced by BJP’s Ram Nath Kovind.

tags #Congress #Pranab Mukherjee #Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.